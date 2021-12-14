Vermont city amends language on sex work in the city charter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont city council has voted to amend language in the city’s charter on Monday, in an effort to decriminalize sex work.

If Burlington voters pass the amendment next year, the city will not be able to criminalize sex work but people still can be prosecuted at the state level for sex work in Burlington, WPTZ-TV reported on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, survivors of sex trafficking, advocates for and against sex work, and Burlington residents discussed their opinions about the charter change at a public forum.

“This charter change should pass to create a community in Burlington where sex workers are protected legally, where their work is destigmatized, seen as legitimate and respected by the public and their civil liberties are upheld,” a woman said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WPTZ-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0