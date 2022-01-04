 Skip to main content
Vermont Democratic legislator runs for lieutenant governor

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) — Vermont state Rep. Charlie Kimbell, a Democrat from Woodstock, has announced that he's running for lieutenant governor.

Kimbell, 57, announced his candidacy on Monday, saying that after three terms in the House he is ready to assume a “much bigger platform from which to help shape policies and programs to move Vermont," the Valley News reported.

He is the first candidate to announce a bid to succeed Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, who is running for Vermont's lone U.S. House seat. Current U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., is running for the U.S. Senate to replace Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who is retiring and will not seek reelection in November.

Kimbell said he “believes in the Vermont political tradition of self-reliance, social justice, Yankee frugality and environmental stewardship” and described himself as “a moderate Democrat” who is “fiscally conservative and socially liberal," the newspaper reported.

