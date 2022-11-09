Vermont Democrats win veto-proof legislative majority

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democrats in the Vermont Legislature will have a veto-proof majority in the two-year session that begins in January, officials said Wednesday.
The results of Tuesday's election, which became known on Wednesday, mean that it will be easier for lawmakers to override any potential vetoes from Republican Gov. Phil Scott, the only statewide GOP officeholder in Vermont.
In January, the 150-member House will have 104 Democrats, five Progressives, three independents and 38 Republicans, the office of Democratic House Speaker Jill Krowinski said Wednesday.
In the 30-member Senate there will be 22 Democrats, one Progressive and seven Republicans.
A two-thirds majority is needed to override a gubernatorial veto.
For the last two years the House had 92 Democrats, 46 Republicans, seven progressives and five independents while the Senate had 21 Democrats, two Progressives and seven Republicans.
The Democratically controlled Legislature has passed a number of measures in recent years that were opposed and then vetoed by Scott. In some cases, the Legislature overrode the governor's veto. The increased Democratic majority will make it easier for lawmakers to do that.
