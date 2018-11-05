Try 1 month for 99¢

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont election workers across the state are gearing up for Election Day, when voters will cast ballots for governor, the U.S. Senate and House, and a host of other candidates and local issues.

Polls open at different hours Tuesday across the state, but all will close at 7 p.m.

Probably the most closely watched election is the contest between incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic challenger Christine Hallquist, a former utility executive and the first transgender major party gubernatorial nominee.

But incumbent independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is up for re-election, as is Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch.

Last week, Secretary of State Jim Condos said almost 483,000 Vermonters were registered to vote.

Condos, who is also seeking re-election, says "voting is the bedrock of democracy."

