Vermont gets $26M in virus funding for public transportation

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is getting more than $26 million in federal coronavirus relief spending to support to public transit across the state.

The state says the money from the the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act may be used to pay for 100% of public transit operations and vehicles.

Most federal funds for public transit have a 20% or 50% non-federal funds match, usually paid by the state.

With the funding, the Agency of Transportation will be able to temporarily reduce the amount of state and local funds needed for statewide transit service.

The money will allow the agency to replace as many as 30 buses, fund energy-efficient projects, and construct office space in the Rutland region. Operations and payroll are top priorities, and the federal funding will also be used to purchase PPE and sanitize buses.

“In a rural state like ours, Vermonters rely on public transit to get to work, buy groceries, see a doctor, and stay connected to their communities," U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy, Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch said in a statement.

