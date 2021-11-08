 Skip to main content
AP

Vermont GOP elects former lawmaker Paul Dame as party chair

  • 0

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Republican Party has elected former lawmaker Paul Dame as its new leader.

He was picked as chairperson Saturday during the state GOP’s reorganizational meeting.

Former chair Deb Billado, who has served since 2017, announced she would not be running for reelection. Jim Sexton also sought the nomination. Dame won 71 votes to 26 for Sexton, WCAX-TV reported.

“There’s a lot of energy. A lot of people want to do a lot of things,” said Dame. “There’s not a lot of direction. I kind of see the party right now as a large locomotive engine that doesn’t have any tracks. My challenge, my job, is to lay down those tracks about the direction we’re going to go. I think we’ve got enough energy and momentum behind us that we can make some really impressive gains.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

