Vermont governor: Federal infrastructure package significant
AP

Vermont governor: Federal infrastructure package significant

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The bipartisan infrastructure deal senators brokered with President Joe Biden would be significant for Vermont and the rest of the country if passed, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday.

Scott and a small bipartisan group of governors and mayors met with Biden, the vice president, and the U.S. commerce and labor secretaries at the White House last week. The measure would include around $1 trillion for highways, water systems and other public works projects, including broadband.

“I can’t stress enough how significant this would be," Scott said during his weekly virus briefing. "Not only ... would this make us more competitive, create good-paying jobs and help modernize our country but it would also be a much-needed moral victory for a very polarized nation."

Senate Republicans were expected to reject an effort to begin debate on the deal Wednesday. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has said big spending is “the last thing American families need.”

Vermont's governor said most Americans can agree on the need to upgrade the country's physical infrastructure. “This is an issue Republicans and Democrats have talked about for years and I think we have a real opportunity to finally get something done,” he said.

The broadband funding, along with the American Rescue Plan Act funding already allocated, should allow Vermont to complete upgrades in "every county," Scott said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

