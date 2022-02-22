Vermont governor vetoes bill to close 'Charleston Loophole'

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a bill Tuesday designed to keep firearms out of hospitals and close the so-called “Charleston Loophole” to make it harder for people to purchase firearms when they are prohibited from doing so.

In a veto message, the Repubican governor said he was open to discussions about other ways to close the loophole. He said the legislation, as passed, shifts the burden of determining who is eligible to buy firearms from the federal government onto the person trying to buy a firearm.

“Law abiding citizens who become the victims of a government administrative error must themselves gather all applicable law enforcement and court records and try to understand and navigate a complex maze of federal bureaucratic process to try to rectify" the denial of their application, Scott said in a statement.

The bill would have extended to 30 days the maximum background-check waiting period to purchase firearms. The legislation would also have helped keep firearms out of hospitals and clarified when a judge can order a defendant to relinquish firearms while an emergency relief-from-abuse order is in effect.

Scott said he felt a more reasonable standard would be to increase the current three-day waiting period to seven business days to allow the federal government additional time to resolve issues and make a final determination.

Scott said he was willing to work with the Legislature to “find a path forward” before the end of the legislative session this spring.

The Charleston Loophole is a provision in federal law that gives a gun seller discretion on whether to proceed with a sale if the FBI fails to determine within three business days whether a buyer is eligible to purchase a gun. It was used by the shooter in a 2015 massacre at a historically Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, to buy a gun.

