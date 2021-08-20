 Skip to main content
Vermont launches another relocation incentive program
AP

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development has launched its latest relocation program to entice workers to move to the state.

Online applications for the grants went online Thursday and require proof of residency and documentation of eligible expenses, the Burlington Free Press reported.

If approved, residents can receive up to $7,500 in reimbursement grants for eligible expenses.

Previously, the Vermont Legislature created the Remote Worker Grant Program in 2018 and then the Worker Relocation Grant Program the next year.

Combined, the two programs awarded more than 300 grants to “newly settled Vermonters,” according to a news release.

“As we work to strengthen Vermont’s workforce and economy, I appreciate the Legislature’s continued work and partnership, aimed at attracting more people to live and work in Vermont,” Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle said in a news release.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Burlington Free Press.

