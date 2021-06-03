Vermont lawmakers say Zoom sessions will continue

“We will continue our commitment of ending any threat of a false spike and a return to a pandemic by continuing through the summer to push for the deployment of vaccines,” the mayor said. “We will also be working at executing an equitable economic recovery.”

THE NUMBERS

Vermont reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, for a statewide total of 24,200 cases since the pandemic began.

Three people were hospitalized with the illness. The state has not had a death from COVID-19 in more than two weeks.

The Associated Press is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 48.14 new cases per day on May 18 to 10.00 new cases per day on June 1.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 0.43 deaths per day on May 18 to 0.00 deaths per day on June 1.

