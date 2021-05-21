 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vermont Legislature hopes to finish session before weekend
0 comments
AP

Vermont Legislature hopes to finish session before weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature is hoping to wrap up the session before the weekend.

On Thursday, a conference committee reached agreement on a $7.3 million budget, the Bennington Banner reported. The Senate is expected to take up the spending plan Friday morning and if it passes it will then go the House.

Lawmakers on Thursday passed bills on unemployment insurance and a statewide registry for apartment units, the newspaper reported.

The Legislature has set an adjournment deadline for Saturday but hopes to finish its work on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mideast cease-fire begins after bloody 11-day war

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again
National Politics

Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney, newly ousted from House Republican leadership for challenging former President Donald Trump, criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News