Vermont Legislature hopes to finish session before weekend

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature is hoping to wrap up the session before the weekend.

On Thursday, a conference committee reached agreement on a $7.3 million budget, the Bennington Banner reported. The Senate is expected to take up the spending plan Friday morning and if it passes it will then go the House.

Lawmakers on Thursday passed bills on unemployment insurance and a statewide registry for apartment units, the newspaper reported.

The Legislature has set an adjournment deadline for Saturday but hopes to finish its work on Friday.

