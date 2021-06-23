Vermont Legislature to seek to overturn 3 governor vetoes

The Vermont Legislature will be back Wednesday to hold what is expected to be a two-day session to attempt to override three bills vetoed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
In Vermont, attempts to override vetoes by the governor must start in the chamber where the legislation was first introduced. To override a veto, each chamber must do so by a two-thirds vote of the members present and then go to the other chamber.
If all 150 members of the House are present, 100 votes are needed. In the 30-member Senate, that translates to 20 votes needed to successfully override a veto.
Democratic House Speaker Jill Krowinski wouldn't predict Tuesday whether the attempts to override the governor's vetoes would succeed.
“We are working really hard to get the votes to override the veto and we are continuing to do that work,” Krowinski said.
Krowinski said that once the House comes into session she would ask lawmakers to suspend the rules so they could vote immediately on whether to override Scott's veto of the separate bills that would change the municipal charters of the cities of Montpelier and Winooski to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections.
Last November, voters in Winooski — considered to be one of the most diverse cities in northern New England — authorized non-citizens to vote in local elections if they were in the U.S. legally. In 2019, the city of Montpelier passed a similar measure, but it did not pass the Legislature in 2020.
In his veto messages, Scott said non-citizen voting was an important issue that deserves further consideration.
“Allowing a highly variable town-by-town approach to municipal voting creates inconsistency in election policy, as well as separate and unequal classes of residents potentially eligible to vote on local issues," Scott said, using the same language to describe his opposition to both bills.
The Democratic-controlled Senate is expected to hold a token session on Wednesday and then meet on Thursday, when they would attempt to override a bill that would raise the age of juvenile offenders and keep identifying information confidential.
Any public agency would be barred from releasing information about the initial arrest or charge of a person under age 20. The bill would allow the release of information in order to protect the health and safety of any person.
In his veto letter, Scott said that he had concerns with giving “young adults protections meant for juveniles, without adequate tools or systems in place.”
“In addition to ongoing housing challenges, programs designed and implemented for children under 18 are often not appropriate for those over 18,” Scott said.
