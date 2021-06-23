Vermont Legislature to seek to overturn 3 governor vetoes

The Vermont Legislature will be back Wednesday to hold what is expected to be a two-day session to attempt to override three bills vetoed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

In Vermont, attempts to override vetoes by the governor must start in the chamber where the legislation was first introduced. To override a veto, each chamber must do so by a two-thirds vote of the members present and then go to the other chamber.

If all 150 members of the House are present, 100 votes are needed. In the 30-member Senate, that translates to 20 votes needed to successfully override a veto.

Democratic House Speaker Jill Krowinski wouldn't predict Tuesday whether the attempts to override the governor's vetoes would succeed.

“We are working really hard to get the votes to override the veto and we are continuing to do that work,” Krowinski said.

Krowinski said that once the House comes into session she would ask lawmakers to suspend the rules so they could vote immediately on whether to override Scott's veto of the separate bills that would change the municipal charters of the cities of Montpelier and Winooski to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections.