Vermont Secretary of State Condos will not seek reelection

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection.

After 35 years in public service, including the last 12 years as secretary of state, he said he is retiring. Condos, a Democrat, had previously served as a state senator for eight years and on the South Burlington city council for 18 years.

“During these many years as a public official, I have worked hard to serve Vermont’s citizens in a professional and dutiful manner, always striving to make our government more efficient, accessible, and transparent for all Vermonters,” Condos said.

As secretary of state, he pushed to allow all registered Vermonters to vote by mail in the primary and general elections, and worked to turn the secretary of state’s office into more of a digital operation, WCAX-TV reported.

He said he also testified before Congress on voting and election cybersecurity and served president of the National Association of Secretaries of State; a member of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission Board of Advisors; and an executive board member for the Council of State Government.

