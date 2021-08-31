Vermont state senator to 'make amends' to teacher over post

IRASBURG, Vt. (AP) — A Republican senator will be reaching out to an Vermont middle school teacher to “make amends” for a social media post about the teacher asking his students to give their pronouns that included his email address, the Democratic president of the state Senate said Tuesday.

Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint said in a Tuesday statement that state Sen. Russ Ingalls didn’t violate any of the Senate’s written rules in reposting a constituent’s message that included the email, but he violated the chamber’s “general principles of decency and professionalism.”

Ballint said that by sharing a constituent's email, it appeared that Ingalls was using his elected position to target a constituent. She said Ingalls expressed “regret and remorse” and that he would be “reaching out directly to make amends to the teacher for his poor judgement.”

“No constituent or private citizen should ever feel targeted by us through our actions or words,” Ballint said. “Our words and actions matter."

Ingalls didn't immediately respond Tuesday to a message requesting comment.