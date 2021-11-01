 Skip to main content
Vermont state workers return to offices; some still remote

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Thousands of Vermont state employees returned to their state offices on Monday for the first time since the start of the pandemic but some will continue working from home in some form.

On Monday, the telework policies for state employees went from informal to formal, WCAX-TV reported. As of Friday, 2,800 state employees, or about 30%, has been approved for telework, with many opting for a hybrid model, averaging about three days a week remotely.

On Monday, Sheila Sayha was back at her office after working from home for the last year and a half.

“It definitely had its ups and downs,” she said. “I didn’t have my standing workstation, and that was kind of tough.”

Nearby, Harold Schwartz said he had mixed feelings about returning, balancing his 30-minute commute with the benefits of in-person interactions, the news station reported.

“I like seeing the people in the office, so that’s nice, too,” he said.

The Vermont State Employees Association wanted to push back the deadline for people to return to their offices until Jan. 1 to let the delta wave of the coronavirus run its course and to allow time for kids to get vaccinated.

“I think a lot of people are concerned about what happens when kids are quarantined and they don’t have child care. I don’t know how that’s going to work under the governor’s policy,” Howard said.

More than 88% of state employees are vaccinated and unvaccinated people have to wear masks and get tested.

“If there is an incident where an employee has to stay home where their child may have to quarantine, a supervisor has the flexibility to say if you can telework, telework," said Vermont Human Resources Commissioner Beth Fastiggi. “Otherwise, you would take a sick day.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

