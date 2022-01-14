 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Vermont Supreme Court upholds order to close gun school

  • Updated
  • 0
Firearms Training Center

FILE - Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters on April 17, 2021 in West Pawlet, Vt., during a Second Amendment Day Picnic at the unpermitted gun range and firearms training center. The Vermont Supreme Court on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, upheld a lower court order that Banyai, the owner of an unpermitted his firearms training school that has drawn complaints about noise and intimidation from neighbors, must demolish any unpermitted buildings on the Pawlet property and pay more than $46,600 in fines.

 Wilson Ring - staff, AP

The Vermont Supreme Court upheld Friday a lower court order that the owner of an unpermitted firearms training school that has drawn complaints about noise and intimidation from neighbors demolish any unpermitted buildings on the Pawlet property and pay more than $46,600.

In its Friday ruling, the Supreme Court ruled the lower court had properly ordered that the unpermitted buildings at the Slate Ridge Vermont facility in Pawlet be demolished and that the fine imposed by the lower court was correct.

In his appeal, Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai had argued he had a valid permit for his facility, certain exhibits were improperly admitted at an earlier hearing and the fines imposed by the lower court were excessive.

Banyai did not return a call or text message Friday seeking comment.

In April, before he filed the Environmental Court decision with the Supreme Court, he said he would not comply with the lower court order.

“We have not done anything wrong, we haven’t done anything illegal,” he said in April during an event at his facility.

People are also reading…

The attorney for the town of Pawlet did not return a text message Friday.

Banyai bought the 30-acre undeveloped tract of land in Pawlet, a rural town of about 1,300 in western Vermont, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Albany, New York. Lower court documents say that Banyai claimed to have made $1.6 million in improvements to the property.

In 2017, he began operating a firearms training center.

Neighbors have complained for some time about gunfire at the facility and what they claimed were threats and intimidation by Banyai and his supporters. Many neighbors of Slate Ridge are afraid to talk publicly because of fears for their safety.

The property is only permitted to have a garage with an apartment, but it includes a 500-square-foot structure that serves as a training center and there are a number of outdoor shooting ranges.

Banyai applied for some of the needed permits, but they were denied during a four-year-long series of legal proceedings. Last March the lower-court judge ordered Banyai to permanently end any training at the facility and to remove buildings that were constructed without zoning permits. It was that decision that was appealed to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats' major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was a closed-door huddle by an embattled President Joe Biden with his own party's senators, apparently for naught. An eyebrow-raising speech on the Senate floor by a recalcitrant Democrat. And a defiant news conference by the top House Republican.

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte embarked on a fourth term Monday, leading a coalition that took office amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture.

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to provide information to a bipartisan House committee about his call with then-President Donald Trump during the Capitol riot is deepening a standoff between the committee and GOP lawmakers, forcing investigators to consider whether they could subpoena one of their own.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News