AP

Vermont to do post-election audit next week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) —

The Vermont secretary of state's office will conduct a post-election audit of the general election results in seven randomly selected communities next week as part of Vermont election law.

Secretary of State Jim Condos said in a statement on Friday that the audit, to take place Tuesday in Montpelier, is an important part of the law “to verify the accuracy election results and provide Vermonters with further confidence in the integrity of the election process.”

Since the secretary of state's office starting doing such audits, it has never found “any significant deviations between audit results and official election results, providing further confirmation of the accuracy of the Vermont elections process,” Condos said.

This year's audit will be of the results in Burlington, Dover, Fair Haven, Mount Tabor, Newport City, Richford, and Waitsfield. Each ballot cast in those precincts will be audited and for every race, the secretary of state's office said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

