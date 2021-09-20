Vermont urged to extend emergency motel housing for homeless

The groups sent a letter to the commissioner of the Vermont Department for Children and Families last week asking for the benefit to be extended as long as possible. Commissioner Sean Brown did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The state is investing $120 million to create more permanent and shared-housing arrangements while also encouraging shelters to expand, officials have said.

The ultimate solution is more affordable, safe and accessible housing, but right now, that's not available, said Kara Casey of the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

“For survivors of domestic and sexual violence and many others, this just didn't mean a roof but safety," she said. “In our current climate with a pandemic still very much present and the affordable housing crisis, 84 days has proven to not be enough to be able to afford and to secure affordable housing.”

Another Way, a community drop-in center in Montpelier, is handing out camping gear, meals and handwarmers, said executive director Ken Russell.

While the motel program is imperfect, “it at least gets people out of the cold,” Russell said. “These are human beings we're talking about here. People are not outside just because of moral failings. They're in life crisis.”