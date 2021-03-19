'Very angry': Democrats face tough choices on immigration

Indeed, the Biden administration has admitted struggling with sending mixed messages to immigrants.

"It is difficult at times to convey both hope in the future and the danger that is now,” Roberta Jacobson, the Biden administration’s coordinator for the southern border, said during a White House press briefing last week.

“We are trying to convey to everybody in the region that we will have legal processes for people in the future, and we’re standing those up as soon as we can,” Jacobson added. “But at the same time, you cannot come through irregular means. ... The majority of people will be sent out of the United States.”

Amid intensifying Republican criticism, meanwhile, Biden has mostly avoided attacks from his party’s progressive wing. One of its top public faces, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, tweeted of reopening the Trump-era facility in Carrizo Springs, “This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay — no matter the administration or party.”

But she also added that “our fraught, unjust immigration system will not transform” overnight.