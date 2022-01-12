 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veteran Indiana legislator Mrvan stepping down from seat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of Indiana’s longest-serving state senators has decided to step down immediately from the Legislature.

Democratic Sen. Frank Mrvan of Hammond, the father of U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, announced his decision Tuesday. The 88-year-old Mrvan didn’t give a reason for his resignation but he has been absent from legislative sessions for weeks at a time in recent years for undisclosed health reasons.

Mrvan has represented Hammond and neighboring communities in the state Senate for all but four years since 1978, serving more than 39 years in the Legislature

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor called Mrvan a “tireless advocate for Hoosier families” over his decades of service.

Mrvan’s retirement decision also comes after the Republican-dominated Legislature approved new legislative districts starting with the 2022 election, drawing Mrvan and Democratic Sen. Lonnie Randolph of East Chicago into the same district.

A Democratic caucus will meet in the coming weeks to select a replacement for the rest of this year’s legislative session that is scheduled to end in mid-March.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

