Veto override of NC school reopening bill fails in Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state Senate failed on Monday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of Republican legislation that would have directed North Carolina's K-12 school districts to offer in-person instruction to all students in about two weeks.

The 29-20 floor vote to override fell just short of the three-fifths majority required, so the veto was upheld. The override still would have had to been approved by the House to be successful.

The GOP measure, which is now blocked permanently, had support from three Democratic senators in a final vote last month. That would have created the veto-proof margin had the vote totals remained the same Monday night. Cooper vetoed the measure last week because he said it would threaten public health -- particularly at middle and high schools — and asked lawmakers to make changes.

Among those three Democratic senators, Paul Lowe of Forsyth County decided to uphold the veto, while Kirk deViere of Cumberland County voted to override. The third, Ben Clark of Hoke County, was not in attendance for Monday's vote. Clark sought and received a leave of absence for the session.

Clark told WRAL-TV earlier Monday in an email he believed "that it would be prudent for the General Assembly to make the adjustments to (the bill) as requested by the governor.”