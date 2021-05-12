Vetoed Arizona sex education bill coming back with changes

PHOENIX (AP) — A contentious sex education bill that was vetoed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey last month is being revived, with the sponsor keeping what she called “the heart” of the proposal, increased parental notifications, but stripping out provisions that specifically targeted discussion of LGBTQ issues.

Republican Sen. Nancy Barto said she worked with Ducey's office to identify and remove the parts he considered problematic, especially a provision that would have prevented young students from being taught how to avoid or report sexual abuse. The revised bill still bans sex education classes before 5th grade, but allows age and grade appropriate instruction on child assault awareness and abuse prevention.

Also stripped out of the vetoed legislation are specific references to any discussion of sexual orientation, gender identity HIV/AIDS issues, which required a double parental opt-in under the original proposal. But a requirement that schools get permission from parents to discuss sexual issues in any other class remains. That would bar discussions of historic events like the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York, considered the genesis of the modern gay rights movement, without parental approval.