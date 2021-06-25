Vetoed Arizona sex education bill heading back to governor

Republican backers said it was needed to give parents more say in the sex-related material their children are exposed to at school.

"It should be up to the parents to decide the best way and the right way to teach their children," Republican Rep. Gail Griffin said during Friday's House vote, where it passed along party lines. “Government should not interfere with a parent's right to teach his or her child in human sexuality.”

In his April 20 veto message, the governor called the prior legislation overly broad and vague and said it would have unintended consequences. He also said he was concerned the ban on sex education before 5th grade could put vulnerable children at risk by limiting sexual abuse prevention education.

At the same time, the Republican issued an executive order adopting some of the transparency portions of the measure, including requiring schools to post sex ed curriculum online and provide extensive notice of school board meetings where sex ed instructional materials are to be discussed or updated.

The version sent to the governor Friday puts those parental notifications provisions into law.