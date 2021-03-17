Vice president's husband touts relief package in New Mexico

KEWA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, made his first solo trip as the nation's second gentleman Wednesday, stopping at a vaccination clinic in an Indigenous community in northern New Mexico and later meeting with a group of working mothers as part of an effort to promote the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package.

Looking east toward snowcapped mountains, Emhoff told tribal leaders that it was an honor for Kewa Pueblo to be his first stop in the state as he and other top Democrats have spent the last few days traveling and talking about the funding that will be trickling down to families, businesses, tribes, cities and state governments over the coming months.

He watched as Kylea Garcia got her vaccination at the clinic. He used it as an opportunity to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

“Get the vaccine when it's your turn," he said, “because it will save your life and it will save the lives of others. It's the right thing to do. It's safe, it's painless and it's going to help us all get through this pandemic.”