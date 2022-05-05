 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Victories or defeats? Session creates template for campaigns

  • 0

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont made it clear Thursday, the day after the General Assembly adjourned, that he'll be campaigning on what he sees as the big successes of the 2022 legislative session, ranging from “historic” tax cuts to new funding for child care services.

Republicans, however, are likely to campaign on how those supposed successes fell far short of what they say voters want.

“This is a bumper sticker budget for the Democrats for November. It is not a budget crafted for the future well-being of the state of Connecticut,” said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, referring to the Democratic claims that the roughly $600 million in tax cuts and credits is the largest in state history.

“Yes, you can message that,” said Candelora. “But when people don’t feel it in their pockets, that’s going to be a problem for them.”

The election season officially kicks off Friday, when Democrats and Republicans gather for their respective two-day party conventions to endorse candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate and other state constitutional offices.

People are also reading…

Lamont, who is expected to receive his party's backing on Saturday in Hartford, said he plans to make the case that Connecticut's financial picture has greatly improved following years of state budget deficits, daunting unfunded pension liabilities, sluggish revenues, cuts in state programs, labor concessions from state employees and the depletion of the state's rainy day fund to help offset the shortfalls.

The revised, one-year $24.2 billion state budget that is awaiting Lamont's signature benefited from $1 billion in federal relief funds, as well as a $4.8 billion surplus. The plan includes an extra $3.6 billion to reduce unfunded pension liability, in addition to roughly $1.6 billion in supplemental payments made last year, which Democrats predict will save $444 million annually over the next 25 years.

As of 2021, the state employee pension plan was 44.5% funded while the teacher pension plan liability was 51.3% funded as of 2020, the most recent figures available from the Office of Policy and Management.

“What a difference four years makes. Four years ago, Susan, I were looking down the barrel of a (two-year) $3.8 billion deficit," Lamont said Thursday, referring to Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, who will also be seeking the party's endorsement Saturday.

“I think a lot of people appreciate that the state is turning a corner. I think a lot of people know that we are lurching from crisis to crisis and at least stabilized the ship," said Lamont, when asked about his expected campaign pitch to voters. "I think there’s a sense that we’re beginning to make progress. So our job is to make sure we continue to build on that progress.”

Republican businessperson Bob Stefanowski, who is expected to receive the GOP's backing on Friday night, has already raised questions about how Lamont “magically claims to be a tax-cutter." In 2019, Lamont proposed a contentious plan to “modernize" the state's sales tax base and impose the state's 6.35% sales tax on a long list of goods services, in additional to proposing highway tolls as a way to fund transportation.

"The governor’s budget is riddled with election year pandering and will do little to make life easier for residents," Stefanowski said in a statement. “Next year, my budget will be rooted in honesty, integrity and will provide long-term reform to make it easier for everyone in Connecticut to get by.”

The GOP contender has called for cutting the sales tax, the restaurant and prepared foods tax and the gross receipts tax on gasoline, arguing that residents need immediate relief from soaring inflation.

The list of tax changes included in the revised budget Lamont negotiated with the legislative Democrats includes a continuation of the cut to the 25 cent-per-gallon gas tax and free bus service until Dec. 1; creation of a new, one-year $250 child care tax credit in the form of a rebate; the accelerated phase-out of taxes on pension, 401(k) and annuity income starting with the 2022 tax year; a lower limit on local car taxes; and an increased local property tax credit against the personal income tax, from $200 to $300, that applies to more taxpayers.

Beginning with the 2023 tax year, the bill increases the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit from 30.5% to 41.5% of the federal credit, which is available to working people of modest means. It also creates a new $2,500 personal income tax credit for taxpayers who have had a stillborn child that would have been claimed as a dependent, affecting an estimated more than 100 families a year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices. The earnings report Tuesday renewed calls for a U.K. government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said that underlying profit more than doubled in the first three months of the year to $6.2 billion. It reports a net loss of $23 billion after accounting for the write-off of its stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft over the Ukraine war. Opposition parties are calling for the U.K. government to tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by. 

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

GOP Gov Hutchinson says 2024 presidential bid 'on the table'

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is weighing a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump decides to join the race. Hutchinson is a two-term governor who is restricted under Arkansas law from seeking a third term. He said Sunday it was time for the Republican Party to move on from Trump and “the direction he wants to take our country.” Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he was mulling a presidential run, Hutchinson replied: “I am. But you have got to get through, of course, this year, but that’s an option that’s on the table.”

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

Live updates l Commander glad for steel mill evacuations

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment says he's glad evacuations had begun at a steel mill where civilians and fighters have holed up in the last section of Mariupol not controlled by the Russians. The Azov Regiment is helping defend the Azovstal steel mill. Deputy Commander Sviastoslav Palamar said Sunday he hopes the evacuation will continue until all civilians and soldiers are evacuated. Palamar says the area is strewn with rubble, mines, rockets, artillery shells and unexploded cluster ordinance. And he says the presence of children and civilians makes it harder to fight. 

Trump endorsement divides Republicans in deep-red Nebraska

Trump endorsement divides Republicans in deep-red Nebraska

In Nebraska, the winner of a crowded Republican primary race for governor will be the overwhelming favorite to win in November. Nearly all the state’s GOP leaders have lined up behind businessman Jim Pillen. But no endorsement matters like former President Donald Trump's. He is backing his longtime friend Charles Herbster and will hold a rally Sunday in support of the cattle breeder. A third candidate, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, appears to have a shot at winning the nomination in part thanks to an endorsement from the mayor of Omaha. They seek to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who can't seek reelection because of term limits.

Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, who recently resigned amid controversy over her performance in office, has died at age 45. Her family says in a statement that she died Saturday of unspecified health complications.  Adel's husband David DeNitto says in statement that the family is “utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss." Adel faced recent criticism over issues including the dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitations expired. She also faced scrutiny over whether an acknowledged alcohol abuse problem had affected her ability to do the job.  

Brown wins Ohio rematch with progressive activist Turner

Brown wins Ohio rematch with progressive activist Turner

President Joe Biden has congratulated Democratic U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown of Ohio for her primary victory over former state Sen. Nina Turner. Brown beat Turner on Tuesday for the second time since last summer, easily prevailing in a primary billed nationally as a key showdown between the party’s more moderate establishment and its activist progressive wing. Brown campaigned as a strong ally to Biden's domestic agenda. Biden calls Brown’s victory “an important step.” Brown topped Turner in last summer’s special election primary. Brown has been in Congress only months but went into the rematch with the power of incumbency. In Ohio's Republican primaries, ex-President Donald Trump's endorsement helped lift several candidates.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Sun just flashed two back-to-back X-class solar flares

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News