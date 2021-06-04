Video: Lawmaker coached residents to breach state Capitol

Nearman hasn’t entered pleas to the criminal charges and has a court hearing later this month. He has said he'll seek a jury trial.

Nearman didn’t immediately respond to requests by the media outlets for comment.

In the video, Nearman answers questions from audience members about meeting with lawmakers at the Capitol. Someone brings up the COVID-19 restrictions that closed the Capitol building to members of the public.

He then talks in the video about setting up “Operation Hall Pass” and recites a cellphone number several times.

Additionally, an independent investigator hired by the Legislature completed a personnel investigation, which was released publicly this week. It found that Nearman “more likely than not” intentionally let protesters into the Capitol that day and that Nearman’s actions likely endangered law enforcement and legislative staff.

The House Committee on Conduct will discuss the report in a meeting Wednesday. Committee members will decide whether Nearman violated legislative personnel rules and if so, the committee will recommend how the full House should respond.

A number of lawmakers including Democratic House Speaker Tina Kotek have already called for Nearman to resign. Kotek previously stripped Nearman of his committee assignments and rescinded his commission appointments.

