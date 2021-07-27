Violent crime surges across Minnesota with record murders

“With (Democratic) politicians pushing anti-law enforcement and defund the police policies in our cities, it’s more important than ever that we step up at the state level to address rising crime and make Minnesota a safe place for all families,” Johnson said in a statement.

The BCA reported 31 officer-involved shooting incidents in 2020, up six from the year before, almost evenly split between the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area and greater Minnesota. There were 45 use-of-force incidents that involved gunfire or resulted in serious injury or death. Nine resulted in death, nine in serious injuries and five involved gunshot injuries. The report said 21 of the subjects were white, 14 were Black, three were Native Americans and three were Asian, while the races of five weren't known.

Assaults against on-duty officers rose 62% to a record 667.

Crime rates were generally much higher for the state’s eight designated metropolitan areas than for rural Minnesota. They were 10 times higher for murders and motor vehicle thefts and 14 times higher for robberies.

The sharp increases after improvements in recent years were disturbing to Bill Hutton, executive director of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association and a former Washington County sheriff.

“As a society we need to look at this really hard," Hutton said in an interview. "We obviously need to work together, meaning the community and policy-makers, and we have to come up with some solid plans to curtail this and do better.”

