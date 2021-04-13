Virginia also halting J&J vaccine over clot reports

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is ceasing the use of all Johnson & Johnson vaccines while the federal government investigates rare reports of potentially dangerous blood clots among recipients of the vaccine.

Virginia State Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said in a statement Tuesday morning that the state was halting use of the vaccine until the federal investigation is complete.

“This pause is reassuring in that it demonstrates that the systems that are in place to monitor vaccine safety are working,” Avula said in the statement.

Avula added during a news conference Tuesday that the pause should not impact the state's plan to move into Phase 2 this coming Sunday. The phase means that everyone who is 16 years old and older and who lives or works in Virginia will be eligible for the vaccine.

Avula said that less than 15% of the shots that were scheduled to be given this week were from Johnson & Johnson. But the pause could result in the postponement of about 30 upcoming vaccination events this week at which about 70,000 Johnson & Johnson shots were scheduled to be administered.