Virginia delegate defends mob march, faces calls for ouster

In a phone interview Wednesday, LaRock said he chose the word “colored” deliberately because he saw it as a specific response to the NAACP, which stands for National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

“They haven't changed their name to National Association for the Advancement of People of Color,” he said. “If my saying that makes me guilty of saying something racist, call me old-fashioned, but nobody sent me the memo. No slight intended.”

More broadly, he said he stands by his impression that paid provocateurs instigated the breach of the Capitol, though he said he's willing to reconsider his opinion if more facts emerge. Asked fundamentally who was at fault for the riot, he said primary blame belongs to the individuals involved and secondary blame goes to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her oversight role of unprepared Capitol Police.

A petition calling for the expulsion of LaRock — as well as GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase, who was a speaker at the Jan. 6 mob march — has received more than 2,800 signatures.

Expelling LaRock would require a two-thirds vote in the House of Delegates. Although Democrats hold a majority, a successful expulsion vote would require support of roughly a dozen Republicans as well.