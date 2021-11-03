 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Virginia Democrats, Republicans battling over House control

  • Updated
  • 0
Virginia Democrats, Republicans battling over House control

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, left, talks with House Minority Leader Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, during the House session at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Democratic control of Virginia state government over the past two years has allowed lawmakers to dramatically reshape public policy with legislation reforming the criminal justice system, loosening abortion restrictions and expanding voting access. In the Nov. 2, 2021, election, the balance of power in the 100-seat House of Delegates is on the line.

 Steve Helber

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Democrats and Republicans were locked in a battle for control of the Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday, with the election results in about a dozen competitive races still too early to call.

Democrats held a 55-45 majority heading into Tuesday's election, but Republicans waged an aggressive campaign to flip up to 13 seats held by Democrats whom they consider vulnerable. The GOP needs to flip at least six seats to regain the majority the party lost in 2019.

Democratic incumbents held on to their seats in two closely watched contests and claimed victory in several other competitive races, but it was still unclear whether the party would be able to maintain its majority.

In District 72, just outside Richmond, two-term Democratic incumbent Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg fought back a challenge from Republican Christopher Holmes. Democrat Dan Helmer held onto his seat in District 40, easily defeating Republican Harold Pyon, a former employee of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office with strong ties to the Korean American community in northern Virginia.

Leaders of both the Republican and Democratic House caucuses declined to comment on which party they thought would ultimately win control.

In other competitive races, first-term Democratic Del. Joshua Cole was battling Republican challenger Tara Durant in the 28th District, which includes the city of Fredericksburg and parts of Stafford County. Another close contest pitted longtime Democratic incumbent Del. Roslyn Tyler against Republican challenger Otto Wachsmann in the 75th District. Wachsmann lost the 2019 race to Tyler by just 506 votes.

People are also reading…

In District 83, which includes parts of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk, Republican challenger Tim Anderson, an attorney and gunshop owner, was leading Democratic incumbent Nancy Guy.

Republicans had controlled the House since 2000, but Democrats won back 15 GOP-held seats in 2017, helped by voter hostility toward then-President Donald Trump. In 2019, Democrats took full control of the legislature by wiping out slim Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

Republicans criticized a series of progressive policies promoted by Democrats to try to convince voters that Virginia has moved too far to the left, including the repeal of the death penalty, the legalization of marijuana, a loosening of abortion restrictions. and a series of police reforms.

In television ads, Republicans attempted to depict Democrats as radical liberals who have swung once-conservative Virginia too far to the left.

Jurisdictions throughout the state reported that turnout Tuesday, in combination with early voting, was set to exceed turnout in 2017. Statewide turnout that year approached 48%, a high number for an off-year gubernatorial election. The turnout in 2017 was in part a backlash to Trump’s 2016 election. Democrats swept all three statewide elections in 2017.

Democrats now hold a narrow 21-19 majority in the Senate, where members aren’t up for reelection until 2023.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.

Retirement debt eating up state funding to Louisiana schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Nearly $1 of every $4 in state aid sent annually to Louisiana's public schools disappears before it reaches classrooms, siphoned away to pay retirement obligations that cost $853 million a year, according to a new report from the legislative auditor.

Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters filled the street outside Georgia’s national parliament building Sunday to protest municipal election results that gave the country's ruling party a near-sweep.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Alex Watters reacts to Sioux City Council election results

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News