Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidates have first debate

Four out of the seven Republicans running for governor in Virginia met Sunday in their first debate, covering topics ranging from education to law enforcement to the economy, with each promising to turn back liberal Democratic policies and end a GOP losing streak.

The event, sponsored by the Virginia Faith and Freedom Coalition and The Family Foundation of Virginia, was held at Life Church in Colonial Heights, less than two weeks before the state party's nominating convention on May 8.

Del. Kirk Cox said his three decades in the House of Delegates and his career as a public school teacher make him the most qualified candidate to lead the state and to be able to work from Day One to reverse what he called “bad Democratic policies" put in place since Democrats won majorities in the House and Senate two years ago.

“I don't want to see us become California," he said.

Glenn Youngkin, the former co-chief executive of The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm, called himself “a political outsider” and said his business experience makes him the most qualified candidate to rebuild the state's economy and reinvigorate the state's education system after many schools were shuttered during during the coronavirus pandemic.