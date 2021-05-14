Virginia governor lifting indoor mask mandate in most places

The CDC guidelines state that fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks in most indoor settings, except on public transit, in health care facilities, and in congregate settings.

Masks will still be required in K-12 public schools, given low rates of vaccination among children. Also, businesses can still require masks in their establishments. Employees in certain business sectors, including restaurants, retail, fitness, personal care, and entertainment, must continue to wear masks unless fully vaccinated, in line with CDC guidance.

Tony Stafford, president of the Virginia Restaurant Association, said he expects the lifting of the mask mandate to cause some confusion.

“It really puts us in a rough spot because I don't feel comfortable and I don't think I'm allowed to ask (customers) if they're vaccinated," he said.

“What does this mean? Am I going to ask them to see their vaccination card? I mean, I'm not going to do that. I'm just here to feed people,” said Stafford, the owner of Ford's Fish Shack.

Still, Stafford said, the lifting of the mandate is an encouraging sign for business owners.