Virginia halts admissions at short-staffed mental hospitals

Virginia’s behavioral health institutions have struggled with a surge of people in psychiatric crisis since the “bed of last resort” law was enacted in 2014 prevented the release of people from emergency custody if they pose a threat to themselves or others. Admissions under temporary detention orders have increased by almost 400% at state mental hospitals since 2013.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, the state’s only psychiatric facility for youth, is operating only 18 of its 48 beds because it doesn’t have enough employees to care for more.

The closures will put pressure on private psychiatric facilities. Virginia will need all available private beds for temporary detention to be open, even for challenging patients, Land said.

“In addition, the commonwealth needs every possible step-down and long-term care facility to be ready to accept patients who are ready for discharge from state facilities,” she said.

The state is accelerating efforts to discharge patients who are ready, but Land said it is complicated by a lack of adequate community programs and services to accept them.