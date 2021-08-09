Virginia lawmakers approve budget for COVID-19 relief money

The budget plan also includes a provision that would establish regulations to allow student athletes — including students at four-year colleges and universities and two-year community colleges — to receive compensation from outside parties for use of their name, image and likeness in sponsorships, paid partnerships and advertisements.

Democratic Del. Wendy Gooditis said the more than $700 million allocation to expand broadband will be “absolutely transformational” for rural Virginia, where the pandemic has focused attention on the difficulty of doing virtual schooling and telehealth visits without universal high-speed internet service.

“Thank you for remembering us in this budget,” she said.

Approval of the budget has been the main focus of a special legislative session that began last week. Lawmakers are also slated to elect eight new judges to the state Court of Appeals.

Republicans, in the minority in both chambers, have complained that they were kept out of the budget-writing process and stifled by Democrats who allowed little or no debate on Republican-proposed amendments.

“I'm not impressed with the process,” said Sen. Minority Leader Tommy Norment, who voted against the bill.

