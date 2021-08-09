Virginia lawmakers to consider Court of Appeals finalists

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A diverse group of finalists for eight open seats on the Virginia Court of Appeals includes two circuit court judges, a former solicitor general of Virginia, the first Black president of the Virginia State Bar, an appellate attorney, a family law attorney and a public defender.

The candidates will be questioned by lawmakers Tuesday during public committee hearings before the slate goes before the General Assembly for a vote.

Lawmakers voted earlier this year to add six new seats to the court as part of an expansion plan aimed at providing an automatic right of appeal in all civil and criminal cases. They will also fill two vacancies on the court.

On Monday, after months of vetting by the Virginia State Bar and other legal associations, leaders in the Senate and House of Delegates announced an agreement on eight finalists to be certified and nominated for election to the court. They said they aimed for a diverse group of candidates to reflect Virginia's population.

“We are taking a historic step forward in making our legal system more equitable, expanding people's rights, as the Court of Appeals comes in step with state appellate courts around the country," Democratic House Majority Leader Charniele Herring said in a statement.