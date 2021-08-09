Virginia lawmakers to take up compromise for COVID-19 money

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to take up a compromise plan for spending $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief after a conference committee reconciled budgets approved last week by the House of Delegates and the Senate.

The result preserves most of a plan crafted by Gov. Ralph Northam and fellow Democrats and approved by the House, as well as several Senate amendments, including a proposal to raise bonuses for sheriff's deputies and corrections officers from $1,000 to $3,000.

Both chambers were expected to take up the budget deal on Monday. It was not immediately clear when they will vote on the measure. Northam’s spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, has said the governor supports the budget compromise.

The compromise would spend most of Virginia’s share of the American Rescue Plan funding on initiatives aimed at helping small businesses, improving air quality in public schools, bolstering mental health and substance-abuse treatment, increasing broadband access and replenishing the state’s unemployment trust fund.