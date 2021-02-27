Virginia lawmakers wind down this year's session

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Democratic-led Virginia General Assembly finished much of its work for the year Saturday, passing the state budget, and approving a marijuana legalization bill and dozens of other pieces of legislation.

Lawmakers worked into the night, putting the final touches on bills and hashing out last-minute compromises in conference committees. The part-time legislature was effectively wrapping up a busy session that was reshaped due to the coronavirus pandemic, though they will convene briefly Monday for parliamentary reasons.

With Democrats in full control of the state government for a second straight year, the session saw the passage of legislation that brings more sweeping policy changes to Virginia. Lawmakers have also voted this session to abolish the death penalty, expand job-training at community colleges, get more electric vehicles on the road and tighten gun laws.