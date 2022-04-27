 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Virginia lawmakers work through amendments, sustain vetoes

  • Updated
  • 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The divided Virginia General Assembly slogged through scores of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed amendments to legislation and effectively upheld all of his vetoes Wednesday.

Lawmakers met for this year's one-day “reconvened” session, which also featured a dose of political drama as House Democrats voted for a leadership shakeup months after an unsuccessful election cycle that saw their party lose full control of the state government.

Democrats still narrowly control the state Senate, where lawmakers challenged many of the Republican governor's 26 vetoes but failed to secure the two-thirds vote needed to override any of them. The GOP-controlled House upheld each veto, despite the fact that many of the measures had initially passed with broad, or in some cases unanimous, support.

People are also reading…

Of the 841 measures the General Assembly sent Youngkin during the regular session that ended in mid-March, the governor amended over 100, with proposed changes ranging from highly technical to highly contested.

The Senate spent much of the afternoon taking up and then setting aside a complicated amendment to a measure aimed at reining in the sales of products containing delta-8, a psychoactive form of THC.

Sales of items containing delta-8 have proliferated in Virginia and around the country, even though in Virginia there's currently no recreational retail market for marijuana. Youngkin’s amendments would have prohibited the retail sale of products containing synthetic delta-8 as of Oct. 1, according to this office. They also would have created create two new intermediate misdemeanor penalties for possession of marijuana.

The chamber initially voted to reject the governor's amendments, which would have sent the measure as it passed back to Youngkin, who could have either signed it or vetoed it. GOP Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who presides over the chamber, broke a tied vote to reject the governor's amendments.

But then — after a series of private conversations — the chamber decided to reconsider that vote and send the measure back to a committee, a move that effectively kills it for the year.

Supporters said the issue was a matter of urgency, because hospitals and poison control centers have reported an uptick in people of all ages being sickened by products, including edibles, containing delta-8. But the attempts to restrict the product in were met with pushback from the hemp industry, which broadly argued the changes could impact the sale of CBD products that don’t produce a high.

Senate members at times Wednesday seemed angry or confused about what procedural options were before them.

The measure's sponsor, Republican Emmett Hanger, told reporters the issue had been a difficult one because of the power of the hemp lobby.

“Some of them are making a ton of money off these products. Some of it's very legitimate and we want to encourage that. Some of it is just ... it’s just a very lucrative business,” he said.

The death of the bill comes after lawmakers failed earlier this year to agree on a measure that would have moved up the date for retail sales of marijuana to begin in Virginia following the legislature's decision last year to legalize adult possession of up to one ounce.

Lawmakers also had a particularly sharp debate on Youngkin's amendments to a measure that took aim at Loudoun County Public Schools, a suburban Washington district that has drawn outsized attention for controversies over curriculum debates, COVID-19 policies and the district’s handling of two sexual assaults.

The governor’s proposed amendments, which the Senate rejected, would have forced the entire nine-member board to face election this fall.

Democratic Del. David Reid, who sponsored the bill that originally dealt with how terms would be staggered, said requiring the board to hold new elections would set a dangerous precedent. “This could create complete chaos after every election, so be very careful about the precedent that we’re making here,” Reid said.

Republican Del. Christopher Head said the school board has “broken faith with parents,” and holding elections this fall “simply brings accountability a few months early.”

The measure now goes back to Youngkin for consideration as it passed.

Not all votes on amendments were partisan. Some were noncontroversial and sailed through with bipartisan support. And in some cases Republicans joined with Democrats in rejecting Youngkin's proposals.

Lawmakers also kicked off a special session earlier this month focused on ending a budget stalemate. Instead of opting to extend their regular session as the deadline approached in mid-March, the assembly decided to carry the matter over, along with dozens of other unfinished bills.

Budget negotiators have held sporadic talks since then but still don't have a deal to consider.

Only one special session matter was taken up Wednesday. On a bipartisan vote, a Senate committee defeated legislation the governor requested that would roll back the gas tax, then gradually restore it after a three-month holiday. A House version of the measure is still alive but would almost certainly meet the same fate once sent to the Senate.

In brief remarks to reporters, Youngkin said he was disappointed.

“It’s Virginians’ money, not government’s money. ... I’m really disappointed that the Democrats don’t see that," he said.

There was action outside the Capitol on Wednesday, too, as a crowd of hundreds gathered for the 4th annual Virginia March for Life. Earle-Sears was among the speakers, and Youngkin attended and joined the march.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term. Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file. Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Former President Donald Trump’s persistent flirtation with another White House run is doing little to discourage other potential Republican candidates from stepping up their activity in Iowa, the state that will formally launch the nomination process. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quietly finished his fifth trip to Iowa last week, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is planning a statewide trip this summer. Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit western Iowa this weekend. Pence’s trip is particularly notable since he spent the better part of four years in lockstep with Trump. It provides further evidence that Pence is considering his political future without regard to Trump's plans.

Ukraine removes Hirohito from video after Japan protests

Ukraine removes Hirohito from video after Japan protests

Japanese officials say the Ukrainian government has removed a photo of Japanese wartime Emperor Hirohito from a video showing him with Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini after Tokyo protested. They say Japan’s support for Ukrainians defending their country from Russia's invasion won't be changed by what they called an inappropriate portrayal of Hirohito, in whose name Japan fought World War II. The photos included the text “Fascism and Nazism were defeated in 1945.” Many Japanese on social media criticized Hirohito's inclusion as an “insult” and said Japan should stop supporting Ukraine. The Ukrainian government apologized and said it had no intention of offending Japan.

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

For years, Vincent Gillespie waged a legal battle to try to gain control of hundreds of paintings by his father, renowned postwar American artist Gregory Gillespie. Prosecutors say that on Jan. 6, 2021, Gillespie engaged in a very different kind of battle, joining rioters as they tried to wrest control of the U.S. Capitol from the federal government. Investigators say Gillespie was identified by half a dozen sources from photos and video taken that day. Associated Press video showed Gillespie milling about outside the Capitol speaking defiantly about his role in the attack. Gillespie has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a “positive” call with Donald Trump, despite the release of an audio recording critical of the former president shortly after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. That's according to two people familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it. McCarthy is shoring up support from Republicans after The New York Times posted audio of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation in which McCarthy told GOP leaders he'd urge Trump to resign. Trump says he has had "a very good relationship" with McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall’s election. 

EU nations accuse Russia of using natural gas as 'blackmail'

EU nations accuse Russia of using natural gas as 'blackmail'

Poland and Bulgaria  have accused Moscow of using natural gas to blackmail their countries. Russia’s state-controlled energy company said it would stop supplying the two European nations with gas on Wednesday because they refused to pay in Russian rubles. European Union officials were holding emergency talks on Wednesday on the gas cutoff, which they also called blackmail. Russian authorities have warned they could cut off gas supplies to other nations as well. In parliament in Warsaw, Poland's prime minister called the move “an attack on Poland.” He was cheered by lawmakers when he said the country was safe because it had worked for years to move away from Russian energy.

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

In taking on Disney, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals. And that message is that there's nothing or no one he won’t fight as he plots his political future. Those who know DeSantis aren't surprised by his decision to punish the entertainment giant for challenging his political priorities. The 43-year-old Republican has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to fight while in office. But DeSantis’ decision to use the levels of government to settle a political feud with Disney is a step further than he's gone before. 

UK women slam sexism of 'Basic Instinct' slur on lawmaker

UK women slam sexism of 'Basic Instinct' slur on lawmaker

Women from across British politics called Monday for action to tackle misogyny after a newspaper ran a story accusing the deputy opposition leader of trying to “distract” the prime minister during debates by crossing and uncrossing her legs. The Mail on Sunday quoted an anonymous Conservative lawmaker as saying Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner tried to throw Prime Minister Boris Johnson “off his stride” as she sat across from him in the House of Commons. The article likened it to a scene in the 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct.” Rayner accused “Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders” of using “desperate, perverted smears.” Johnson condemned the article, saying he deplored "the misogyny directed at her anonymously today.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News