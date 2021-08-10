Virginia renews its calls for mask wearing as schools reopen

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health officials renewed their recommendations for mask wearing in schools and indoors on Tuesday as a more contagious variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.

The delta variant is fueling a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations just as schools begin or prepare to launch their academic year. One school system has already reported a few dozen cases.

Schools in Hopewell, south of Richmond, started the academic year on July 26. As of Tuesday, the school system of about 4,000 students reported 40 cases.

Most are among students. And most are attributed to community spread, although a small number of cases can be traced to school transmission.

The situation illustrates the challenges schools face in providing much-needed, in-school instruction, while trying to stop the spread of a potentially dangerous virus.

“What we’re trying to do is find the best balance of serving the community and serving the children of Hopewell,” said Byron Davis, a district spokesman.

Hopewell is the first full district in Virginia to open its doors this academic year, although some individual schools were already teaching, Davis said.