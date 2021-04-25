Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidates to hold debate

Four out of the seven Republicans running for governor in Virginia are set to participate in their first debate of the election season.

The event, sponsored by the Virginia Faith and Freedom Coalition and The Family Foundation of Virginia, is scheduled to be held Sunday evening at a church in Colonial Heights, less than two weeks before the state party's nominating convention on May 8.

Candidates who have confirmed they will participate are: Del. Kirk Cox, the former speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates; Glenn Youngkin, the former co-chief executive of The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm; Sergio de la Peña, a retired Army colonel; and Peter Doran, a former think tank executive.

Three other candidates have said they won't attend, including firebrand conservative state Sen. Amanda Chase, who said during a candidates' forum last week that she would be in Florida this weekend to seek the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Entrepreneur and marketing executive Pete Snyder, the founder and former chief executive officer of New Media Strategies, cited a previous engagement, while former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson declined an invitation to participate, said Lauren Fulcher, executive director of the Virginia Faith and Freedom Coalition.