Virginia Republicans file suit over McAuliffe's paperwork

McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor and longtime fixture of Democratic politics, is running for a second term against Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former executive at an investment fund. McAuliffe previously held the office from 2014 to 2018, but was prohibited by state law from seeking a consecutive term.

The Virginia Department of Elections declined to comment. But several state election law experts said they would be surprised if the suit had legs.

“I predict that this lawsuit will fail,” said Michael Gilbert, the vice dean of the University of Virginia School of Law. While he said that candidates are indeed sometimes removed from the ballot because of sloppy paperwork, he doubted that would happen in this case.

“The violation is harmless, and the remedy sought — removing McAuliffe from the general election ballot in November — is extreme. That remedy would scramble a lot of plans and frustrate a lot of voters, all in service of a minor rule (so minor that no one noticed the error earlier)," he wrote in an email. "It’s hard to see how that would promote democracy in the Commonwealth.”