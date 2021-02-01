Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase sues over being censured

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state senator seeking the Republican nomination for governor filed a federal lawsuit Monday over her legislative colleagues' recent decision to censure her.

The Virginia Senate approved a measure rebuking Sen. Amanda Chase for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct” last week in a bipartisan vote. The vote followed a long debate that featured scathing criticisms of Chase from both Democrats and Republicans.

In a news release announcing the lawsuit, Chase's office said she was “being singled out and selectively penalized for taking unpopular political positions.”

The censure measure was introduced after Chase used a floor speech to defend Ashli Babbitt, a woman who was fatally shot by U.S. Capitol Police during the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Chase herself is one of many state lawmakers from around the country who attended a rally shortly before the attack on the Capitol, but she was not part of the group that later stormed the building.