 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Virginia Senate kills bill ending most mandatory minimums

  • 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Democrats in the Virginia Senate joined with Republicans on Monday to defeat a measure that would have eliminated hundreds of mandatory minimum sentences.

The measure sponsored by Sen. Joe Morrissey died on a vote of 21-19 after a lengthy debate.

It would have eliminated all mandatory minimums, except in the case of a conviction for the aggravated murder of a law-enforcement officer. Many of the penalties were adopted decades ago as part of the tough-on-crime movement, which some lawmakers blame for mass incarceration.

“It affects brown and Black defendants more than anybody else. It began in the ’80s and the ’90s when people realized you had never lost an election because you were tough on crime,” Morrissey said as he urged his colleagues to support the bill. He said there are currently 224 mandatory minimums.

Republican Sen. Mark Obenshain said he thought there was bipartisan support for revisiting or repealing some mandatory minimums but that the measure went too far.

People are also reading…

Democratic Sens. Lynwood Lewis and Dick Saslaw joined with Republicans to defeat the measure, which would have faced long odds in the GOP-controlled House. But a similar measure passed the Senate last year.

The issue had a been a top criminal justice priority at the time, with Democrats in full control of state government. But it fell apart at the last minute due to intraparty disagreement as negotiators failed to reach a compromise.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.

Cooper urges speed as NC wind energy panel holds 1st meeting

Cooper urges speed as NC wind energy panel holds 1st meeting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A state government-led panel dedicated to boost North Carolina's economic environment for wind power projects must work swiftly to help the state reap industry benefits, Gov. Roy Cooper said on Thursday while attending the group's first meeting.

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the gorgeous new images of the cosmos captured by the Chandra X-ray Observatory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News