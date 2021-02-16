Virginia Senate panel advances campaign finance reform bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Senate committee advanced a House measure Tuesday that would prevent politicians from putting campaign funds toward personal uses, with an exception for child care-related expenses.

The bill's continued advancement this year seems to be a breakthrough on an issue lawmakers have previously been reluctant to tackle. Virginia has one of the least restrictive and policed campaign finance systems in the country, with lawmakers only barred from using campaign funds for personal use once they close out their accounts.

The measure’s sponsor, Democratic Del. Marcus Simon, said the matter is one of both optics and integrity.

“This is just to get us in the right direction and make it clear that the funds that go to our campaign accounts are to be used to further our campaigns, not to personally enrich ourselves,” he told the committee.

In an interview, Simon said this is his eighth year sponsoring such a bill.

“I naively thought this would be a fairly commonsense issue," he said.