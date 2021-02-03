Virginia Senate passes death penalty abolition bill

GOP Sen. Bill Stanley, who had initially co-patroned the measure, angrily spoke against it after Democrats a day earlier rejected attempts from Republicans to amend the bill, including changes Stanley proposed that he said would have guaranteed that people convicted of aggravated murder would never leave prison.

“This could have been coming out today as a bipartisan effort to end the death penalty. Instead it’s a party-line effort,” Stanley said. He ultimately did not vote.

Republican Sen. Mark Obenshain said the “misapplications of capital punishment of decades and centuries past” shouldn't be a reason to do away with the punishment entirely.

He described the brutal crimes committed by two men formerly on death row: Ivan Teleguz, convicted in 2006 of hiring a man to kill the mother of his child, and Ricky Gray, who was convicted of killing a family of four, slashing their throats and setting their home ablaze in 2006. Teleguz had his sentence commuted to life without parole in 2017; Gray was executed the same year.

“These are savage crimes. These are the worst of the worst,” he said.