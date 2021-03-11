Virginia sorting through fine print on new stimulus bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials are reading the fine print of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and plan to meet next week with legislative leaders to start talks about how the state’s portion of the aid would be best spent, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration said Thursday.

Virginia is expecting about $6.8 billion in state and local allocations on top of other grant funding in the bill, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Lane said. He said $3.8 billion of that will go to the state government and the rest directly to local governments.

The legislation, which President Joe Biden has said he will sign Friday, will send a total of $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments for costs incurred through the end of 2024. That money will arrive as Virginia finds itself in a relatively strong financial position. The state's economy has held up well amid the pandemic, and tax revenues exceeded last year’s forecasts.

“My personal opinion is it would have been better to have this large amount in the beginning of the crisis. And it would have ... forestalled some of the stuff we had to deal with. But we are where we are," Layne said.