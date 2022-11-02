 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Virginia: What to expect on election night

  • Updated
  • 0

Three congressional races in newly redrawn districts are drawing the most attention — and money — in Virginia this year.

In each of those races, which could play a role in deciding which party controls the U.S. House, Democratic congresswomen who flipped seats in 2018 are facing spirited challenges.

In northern Virginia’s Democrat-leaning 10th District, Republicans hope retired Navy Capt. Hung Cao can pull off a win over incumbent Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a former state senator and prosecutor.

In the 7th District — which used to include some of suburban Richmond but was shifted north — GOP challenger Yesli Vega hopes to block Rep. Abigail Spanberger from a third term. The district leans slightly blue and Spanberger, a former CIA officer, has far outraised Vega, a local elected official. But national Republicans are also targeting the seat and investing heavily.

The race in coastal Virginia’s military-heavy 2nd District pits two Navy veterans, Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans, against each other.

Virginia’s other eight congressional races are generally seen as safe for the incumbents.

With its unusual off-year election schedule, Virginia has no statewide races or ballot initiatives this year.

Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:

ELECTION NIGHT

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

HOW VIRGINIA VOTES

Once a key swing state, Virginia trended blue for years thanks to the growth of its more diverse and liberal suburban and urban areas. Former President Donald Trump’s unpopularity in the state also helped accelerate Democratic gains.

But the GOP thinks it’s making lasting inroads. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin won last year by about two points a year after President Joe Biden won the state by 10. On the road recently with candidates, he’s made the case that the voters will reject Biden’s agenda and send more Virginia Republicans to Congress.

Most Virginians vote in-person, either through early voting or on Election Day. Early in-person voting is open to all voters in Virginia, as is voting by mail. In the 2018 general election, 10% of voters cast their ballots before Election Day. The share of advance votes increased to 63% in the 2020 general election, after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

All voters can cast advance votes, in person or by mail, without an excuse. In past primaries, fewer than 10% of Virginia voters cast advance votes. However, the share jumped to 63% in the 2020 general election.

In past elections, Virginia has counted nearly all the votes on election night, which should enable race calls in all but the closest races. Virginia counted 1.2% of ballots cast after Election Day in the 2018 general election and 3% in the 2020 general election.

DECISION NOTES

AP will tabulate and declare winners in 11 U.S. House primaries in Virginia. In the 2020 general election, AP first reported results at 7:03 p.m. ET and 90% of results at 9:30 a.m. the next day.

Mail ballots begin being processed before Election Day. Mail and early in-person votes are released on election night as separate precincts in each county and city. The timing isn’t uniform, with some counties releasing them at the beginning of the night and others at the end.

The AP does not make projections and will only declare a winner when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap.

Should a candidate declare victory or offer a concession before the AP calls a race, we will cover newsworthy developments in our reporting. In doing so, we will make clear that the AP has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

The AP may call a statewide or U.S. House race in which the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5% or less, if we determine the lead is too large for a recount to change the outcome. Virginia doesn’t have automatic recounts but the state will pay for a candidate-requested recount if the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5 percentage points or less.

The AP will not call down-ballot races on election night if the margin between the top two candidates is less than 2% or if the leading candidate is within 2% of the 50% runoff threshold. The AP will revisit those races later in the week to confirm there aren’t enough outstanding votes left to count that could change the outcome.

Q: WHAT ELSE SHOULD I KNOW?

A: Just as Youngkin’s 2021 win was closely watched as a bellwether for this year’s midterms, the results of Nov. 8 will be scrutinized for hints of what next year may portend. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates and 40 in the state Senate will be on the ballot.

Virginia’s off-year legislative elections and status as a quasi-swing state make it an attractive place for out-of-state groups to get involved, which boosts attention on the races and sometimes nationalizes the debate.

Q: WHAT DID WE LEARN FROM THE PRIMARY?

A: The GOP’s sweep of Virginia’s 2021 statewide elections appeared to energize the Republican field, leading to a surge in candidates. Each of the GOP nominees in the 2nd, 7th and 10th District faced crowded nominating contests, while none of the Democratic incumbents had a primary challenger, allowing them to stack cash for the general election.

Q: WHAT’S CHANGED SINCE THE PANDEMIC ELECTION OF 2020?

A: Voters are not voting by mail in 2022 at the same rate they did in 2020. In 2020, almost 2.7 million Virginians cast absentee ballots. As of October 28 this year, 698,431 voters had requested absentee ballots.

Q: WHAT DO TURNOUT AND ADVANCE VOTE LOOK LIKE?

A: As of October 28, some 519,224 Virginians have voted early, more than half of them in person.

Q: HOW LONG DOES COUNTING USUALLY TAKE?

A: Virginia counts votes quicker than many other states. In 2020, only 3% of votes were counted after noon on the Wednesday following Election Day.

Q: WHAT HAPPENS AFTER TUESDAY?

A: Counties and cities across Virginia will continue to process any absentee ballots that were postmarked by Election Day. Counties and cities may carry on verifying the status of any provisional ballots cast on Election Day. These ballots counted after Election Day have not typically changed the outcome of races, except in limited circumstances.

READ UP ON THE RACES

Voters in the 2nd District got three chances to hear Luria and Kiggans debate, included during a combative meeting before an audience of business leaders in mid-October. Wexton and Cao also debated, but Vega and Spanberger did not.

QUOTABLE

“She’s an election denier.” — Luria about Kiggans, who has refused to say plainly in interviews that Biden legitimately won the 2020 election

“Maybe, because there’s so much going on in the body. I don’t know.” — Vega, during a campaign event when asked if it was harder for a woman to get pregnant if she had been raped

“I fought and bled for this country. I’m an American. And she calls me the same name she calls a terrorist.” — Cao, complaining during a debate that Wexton had cast him as an extremist

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says her husband Paul's condition “continues to improve." Paul Pelosi is being treated for injuries he suffered after a man broke into their home in San Francisco and severely beat him with a hammer. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time. Her office has said that 82-year-old Paul Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery after surgery to repair a skull fracture. He also suffered serious injuries to his right arm and hands. The 42-year-old suspect is expected to be charged next week. In a letter to congressional colleagues, Nancy Pelosi says the attack has traumatized her family.

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The crowd of some 2,000 to 4,000 marchers was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome when thousands of fascists entered the Italian capital. The crowd in Predappio, Mussolini’s birth and final resting place, also was apparently emboldened by the fact that a party with neo-fascist roots is heading an Italian government for the first time since World War II.

Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy

Former President Barack Obama has returned to the campaign trail in Georgia, framing the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on democracy and urging voters not to see Republicans as an answer to their economic woes. He shared the stage Friday with Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is in a tough reelection fight against Republican Herschel Walker, and Stacey Abrams, who is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Obama told voters that making the economy better isn’t even a possibility under a Republican Party intent on making it harder for Americans to vote. His battleground tour continues Saturday in Michigan and Wisconsin, followed by stops next week in Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories. David DePape was known in Berkeley, California, as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public. More recently, online posts under DePape's name repeated false claims about COVID vaccines, questioned whether climate change is real and displayed an illustration of a zombified Hillary Clinton dining on human flesh.

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police say they were called to the couple's home, where they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer — and then the intruder beat Pelosi with it before being subdued. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack and returned late Friday to California. The attacker's shouts echoed the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in. That word comes from a person briefed on the investigation who spoke on condition to anonymity to The Associated Press. It's the latest parallel to the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Police say the suspect confronted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi early Friday and, according to AP reporting, demanded to know, “Where is Nancy? Rioters who swarmed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted menacingly, demanding “Where’s Nancy?” Some in the siege were seen inside the Capitol carrying zip ties.

Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman

A former Trump White House staffer from New Hampshire could make history as the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Far-right Republican Karoline Leavitt is 25 and she's facing 42-year-old Democrat incumbent Chris Pappas in one of the most competitive House districts this election year. The 1st Congressional District seat flipped between parties five times in seven elections before Pappas won in 2018. Leavitt worked in President Donald Trump's press office and as communications director for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik. Leavitt has promoted Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. The Nov. 8 race will test the appeal of a far-right candidate in a Democratic-leaning state.

GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has endorsed and plans to campaign for Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. Backing a Democrat is a first for Cheney, a harsh critic of Republican former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary in Wyoming last summer. Cheney announced her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, in a Thursday statement by the Slotkin campaign. The statement notes Cheney plans to headline a campaign event with Slotkin in the Lansing-area district next week. Cheney calls Slotkin “a good and honorable public servant.” Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Their race is considered a toss-up.

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

With Election Day 12 days away, efforts are already underway in courtrooms across the country to sow doubt over the outcome. Since the start of this year, more than 100 election lawsuits have been filed, largely by Republicans. The cases call into question mail-in voting rules, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers. It’s a litigation strategy that stems partly from the failure of Donald Trump and his allies to prevail in overturning the free and fair results of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.

Philippine leader blames deforestation for killer mudslide

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is blaming years of deforestation for a deadly mudslide that buried a mountainside community amid last week’s torrential rains set off by a storm that has left more than 130 people dead across the country. The president said he noticed during an aerial inspection of the widespread damage wrought by Tropical Storm Nalgae in southern Maguindanao province, the president said he pointed out to the provincial governor how the mudslides cascaded on denuded slopes of Mount Minandar. He asked officials to undertake tree-planting as a long-term solution to such calamities. The storm’s vast rain clouds swamped a wide swath of the Philippine archipelago, lashing about 2.4 million people and leaving at least 132 people dead.

