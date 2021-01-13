Virginia's legislature kicks off 2021 session amid pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's state lawmakers kicked off the 2021 legislative session away from the state Capitol because of the surging coronavirus pandemic.

The session started Wednesday at noon, with the House of Delegates meeting remotely while the state Senate gathered at an event center more than 2 miles (3 kilometers) away.

This will be the second year in which Democrat are in full control of the General Assembly since flipping the chamber in the 2019 elections. Major issues they are set to address this year include COVID-19 relief efforts and legalizing marijuana.

“We will do the people’s work and we will let no obstacle stand in our way," said House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.

The Senate started its first session with a moment of silence for Sen. Ben Chafin, a southwest Virginia GOP lawmaker who died at the start of this year due to complications related to the coronavirus.