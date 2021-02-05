Virtual 24-hour hearing planned for vaccine exemption bills

“I’ve had dozens and dozens of individuals contact me, and they’re very, very upset,” said Rep. Anne Dauphinais, R-Killingly, who supports keeping the exemption in place.

Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, the committee co-chairman, said lawmakers strongly believe that all residents should have the opportunity to testify in some way, noting that people can also submit written testimony on the bills. He said the 24-hour limit on virtual testimony was made for practical reasons.

“We were advised that an indefinite period that could last days and days might be impractical,” he said. “We’ve imposed a time limit, which is longer than any other committee has ever imposed a time limit, and I should note, longer than even last year’s hearing.”

Steinberg said the legislation under consideration this year is very similar to last year's proposal, which eliminated the ability for individuals attending public and private schools, including higher education institutions, child care centers and day cares, to opt out of vaccination if they present a statement that immunization would violate their religious beliefs or those of a minor's parents or guardians.