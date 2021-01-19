 Skip to main content
Virtual Indiana State of State speech amid protest threat
AP

Virtual Indiana State of State speech amid protest threat

Virtual Indiana State of State speech amid protest threat

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks after being sworn in during an inaugural ceremony at the Indiana State Museum, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Indianapolis.

 Darron Cummings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s annual State of the State address will be a virtual event Tuesday night rather than delivered before the typical joint session of the General Assembly.

Holcomb had been planning to give the speech before a small audience at the Statehouse in observing COVID-19 precautions. But that was called off when he announced the closure of the Statehouse until Thursday because of possible protests across the country related to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

The televised State of the State speech comes a week after Holcomb took the oath of office for his second term. The Republican governor gave a brief speech then in which he talked about how he saw Indiana recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, saying the state is “steadily clawing” its way back.

State legislative leaders cancelled General Assembly meetings this week even though the FBI and the governor’s office have said officials haven't received credible threats of violence in the state. Protesters had been expected at the Statehouse on Sunday, but none appeared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

